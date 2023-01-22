Man in Beech Grove arrested after his 4 year old son is seen waving around a gun

Beech Grove got unwanted national attention the other day when a 4 year old in diapers was seen on video waving, aiming and pulling the trigger on a gun. The boy’s father Shane Osborne, 45, faces charges of dangerous control of a firearm and two counts of neglect of a dependent in connection with the Jan. 14 incident. Guy got on his soap box to say he will not defend irresponsible gun ownership as displayed in this video.

We need to police ourselves or we’re inviting big brother to do it for us, and that’s never a good alternative

