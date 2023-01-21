Evansville Man Found Dead in His Car, in a Creek

GIBSON COUNTY — An Evansville man who was reported missing this past December has been found dead by police.

Indiana State Police say 47-year-old Brian Colbert was reported missing to Evansville Police on December 10th. He had last been seen in Princeton the day before.

Friday afternoon, an ISP detective found Colbert’s car under a bridge near Old U.S. 41, with a dead man inside. The Gibson County Coroner confirmed Saturday that the man was Brian Colbert.

Autopsy results have not been released as of yet. However, police believe that he might have driven off the road, flipped his car, and ended up in Pigeon Creek on December 9th. Passing drivers would have struggled to see his car, which is likely why he was not found until recently.