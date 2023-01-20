IMPD and K-9 Officers Find Lots of Meth

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives worked with other law enforcement organizations to ultimately seize about 90 pounds of meth.

Officers tried to pull 25-year-old Zakahia Roney over last Friday after investigating on Parkview Avenue. They say they had found about 45 pounds of meth earlier that day during their investigation.

Roney tried to speed away before getting out of her car and trying her luck on foot. She and her passenger, 31-year-old Jeffrey Groves, were soon caught and have been arrested for drug-related crimes.

Detectives then got a search warrant to check Roney’s car and her home on Parkview Avenue. The car alone yielded another 45 pounds of methamphetamines.

IMPD officers say there were other drug-related items inside the home. The meth collected could be worth more than a quarter of a million dollars on the street.

If you know anything about this, please call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.