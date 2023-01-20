Indiana Hoosiers Beat Illinois; Trayce Jackson-Davis Dominates

CHAMPAIGN, Ill.--The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team took down the Illinois Fighting Illini Thursday night 80-65.

Hoosier power forward Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a season-high 35 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and dished out five assists in the win. Indiana fell behind early 4-0, but eventually raced out to a 21-point lead.

It is Indiana’s second win in a row. They improved to 12-6 on the year and 3-4 in the Big Ten. Illinois had a four-game winning streak snapped. They are 13-6 overall with a 4-4 Big Ten record.

Next up for Indiana, they play the Michigan State Spartans Sunday at noon. Pregame coverage begins at 11 am on 93 WIBC.