Stabbing Suspect Arrested after Police Chase Ends in Fountain Square

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 32-year-old woman wanted in connection to a Wednesday morning stabbing was arrested after a police chase that ended around noon with a crash in the Fountain Square business district, police say.

Jasmine Flemming was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting law enforcement, aggravated battery, and criminal confinement.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called about 3 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a person stabbed in the 3300 block of Watergate Road. That’s at the Stratford Apartments east of Moller Road off West 34th Street.

Officers and medics found a man stabbed, and he was taken to a hospital in serious condition, IMPD said in a news release. Police have not identified the man. Flemming was identified as a suspect.

Investigators later in the day located the blue Saturn van that Flemming was driving and tried to initiate a traffic stop, the release said. Flemming then led police on what IMPD called “a short pursuit” ending with the crash into a Jeep SUV around noon at East Morris and Shelby streets.

The van had been reported as stolen from the 3300 block of Watergate Road, police say.

Flemming was taken to a hospital for injuries and was believed to be in stable condition.

The Jeep SUV’s driver, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.