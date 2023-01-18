Shaquille O’Neal, Kaskade set to Perform at 2023 Snake Pit Concert

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The infield at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be jumping on May 28 when DJ Diesel — aka Shaquille O’Neal — joins headliner Kaskade and other electronic music acts at the Indy 500 Snake Pit.

Subtronics, John Summit, and Jauz will also perform during the concert, which will take place during the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Performances will begin early Sunday morning on the stage located in the infield adjacent to Turn 3 of the IMS oval. Specific set times will be announced soon.

“One of the biggest parties of Race Weekend is the Indy 500 Snake Pit,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in a statement Wednesday. “The always unforgettable and epic party in the Snake Pit is a May highlight for many of our fans and an experience like no other.”

General admission and VIP tickets are on sale for $50 and $150 at the IMS website. VIP perks include access to a raised viewing platform next to the stage, a private cash bar, and private air-conditioned restrooms.

Packages that include tickets to the Indianapolis 500 are also available. A package with general admission to the race and Snake Pit is $90, while a package with general race admission and the Snake Pit VIP package is $195.

Concertgoers are encouraged to buy tickets now as prices will increase as May approaches and only a limited number of admission wristbands are available.