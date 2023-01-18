Madonna Announces World Tour

40 years after the release of her debut album, Madonna has announced that she will be embarking on a massive global tour.

“The Celebration Tour” will kick off on July 15 in Vancouver and will consist of 37 shows across North America and Europe. Detroit, Toronto and London are just a few of the cities she will be stopping in.

The iconic pop star made the announcement in a video featuring a lineup of celebrity friends including Diplo, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Eric Andre and Amy Schumer with a nod to her 1991 film Truth or Dare. The video ends with Schumer daring Madonna to go on a world tour and perform all of her biggest hits.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna said in a statement.

This will be the first time Madonna has toured since 2019, when she performed across America and Europe to celebrate her Madame X album.

General release tickets will go on sale at 10am (local time) on Friday January 20.