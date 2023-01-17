Indiana GOP Rep. Jim Banks Announces He’s Running for Senate

Indiana GOP Rep. Jim Banks announced Tuesday he is running for the U.S. Senate in 2024. The Senate seat is currently held by GOP Sen. Mike Braun, who decided he will not be running for re-election in 2024 and instead will be running for Indiana governor.

Banks launched his campaign with a two-minute video in which he spoke of his military service in Afghanistan, and his work in the House, where he represents Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District.

“Radical socialist Democrats are trying to change America, but I won’t let them. I’ve been on the front lines fighting for ‘America First’ policies in Congress,” Banks said in the video announcing his campaign.

Banks’ announcement to run comes days after Donald Trump Jr. and the Washington-based anti-tax Club for Growth began attacking former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels as insufficiently conservative while Daniels ponders whether to also seek the Senate seat. Another potential candidate could be Ukrainian-born Rep. Victoria Spartz.