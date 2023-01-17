Rep. Jim Banks Announces 2024 Senate Run

Rep. Jim Banks has announced a 2024 Senate run. Banks is currently serving in his fourth term representing Indiana’s third district. His candidacy for senate will be to succeed GOP Sen. Mike Braun, who announced last month he will be bidding for governor rather than re-election to senate.

Rep. Banks told Tony Katz Tuesday he hopes to be a leader in senate like Braun, who according to Banks, pushed against the norm of other republicans who “go along to get along.”

“I want to be fiscally conservative, to hold China accountable, and to fight the important cultural issues of today -like keeping girls sports for girls. Those are all issues I care about, and I believe the Senate provides me bigger opportunities to fight for those values and causes.”

Banks says he wants to a be a part of the next generation of fresh conservative leadership. He believes the Senate needs a shake-up, and he is the man to fight for Hoosier values.

The representative told Katz that the number one concern Indiana residents have is for the border crisis.

“What’s going on at the border is the biggest humanitarian crisis in history. And it’s not just the millions of illegals that are flooding this country…it’s also about the fentanyl crisis… that affects Indiana as much as anything.”

Listen to Rep. Jim Banks full interview with Tony Katz here: