A Man Killed In A House Fire On The Northwest Side

INDIANAPOLIS — One man died in a Tuesday morning house fire on the city’s northwest side, the Indianapolis Fire Department said.

At around 2 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters were called to a house fire in the 2400 block of West 61st Street, just off Michigan Road.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they found a single-story home engulfed in flames.

Firefighters searched the house, found the man, and removed him through a window, IFD Battalion Chief Rita Reith said in a statement Tuesday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the man’s cause of death and share his name once relatives have been notified.

The fire was marked under control at around 3:10 a.m. and firefighters left the scene about 90 minutes later, according to Reith.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.