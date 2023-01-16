NWS: Widespread Rain Expected Across Indiana This Week

STATEWIDE— The entire state of Indiana can expect to get rain at some point this week, says the National Weather Service (NWS).

“We expect widespread rain to move into the area, particularly during the evening hours Monday and we could some scattered showers lingering into the overnight hours. We’ll have a brief, dry break Tuesday. Then we’ll have our next system move into the area Wednesday into Thursday,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Nield believes many places across central Indiana will get between a half inch and 1.25 inches of rain Wednesday night.

“Then we’ll have another dry break late into the work week into the start of the weekend before we see another system in the weekend and early next week,” said Nield.

Northern Indiana could see rain and some snow.

“Northern portions of the state, particularly with the system late in the weekend, will have a little bit higher chance of snow. Of course, we’re talking 6-7 days out, so a lot can change during that time,” said Nield.

Nield doesn’t expect any severe weather during this time.