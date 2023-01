RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind.--An SUV crashed in Randolph County Sunday afternoon injuring one girl and killing another.

Police say two girls were in a 1998 Chevy SUV on Boundary Pike south of US Highway 36 when it went off the road, overcorrected to get back on the road, then overcorrected again to go back off the road and roll into a field.

Officers say both girls are under the age of 18.

One of them died at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital.