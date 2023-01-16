Places in Central Indiana Offer Special Events for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Groups across the state are prepared for many people when they offer free admission to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr Day.

The Indiana Historical Society is offering more than free admission; there will be additional activities to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., such as story time and a gospel choir performance.

“We have these opportunities to continue the legacy of Dr. King and many other known and unknown soldiers for black resistance, civil rights and human rights in the United States,” said Susan Hall Dotson, the Indiana Historical Society African American Collections Curator.

The Indiana State Museum will also offer additional programming, including hands-on activities for families and performances on top of the free admission to the museum.

“Highlighting his work and his work on advocacy and civil rights and equality and equity in America. So we’re trying to highlight those pieces through the speeches just to make awareness but we also want to make sure this is an educational but fun experience,” said Bethany Thomas, the Indiana State Museum Vice President of Engagement.

Other local institutions will honor Dr. King with free admission including, the Indianapolis Zoo, the NCAA Hall of Champions and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to name a few.

“We know that there are so many people that are off school and off work and are really looking to make it a special day and a day of learning and a day of education, which was something that was so important to Dr. King and so we wanted to be a part of that. We didn’t want there to be any reason for people not to be able to come,” said Kara Kovert Pray, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum Vice President of Marketing and Communications.

The Historical Society will make this a day of service by partnering with Charity Cares Boutique to gather new undergarments for needy families.

There was also a groundbreaking for a new Martin Luther King Jr Dream Center in South Bend on Sunday. The current center will soon be demolished to make way for a new one.

“As Nehemiah did a millennia ago and Dr. King did just over 50 years ago, our minds must be ready to be able to see the beauty that lies within the rubble,” said Progressive Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Barry C. Spencer.

City leaders hope the new center will be a symbol for Dr. King’s message for everyone.