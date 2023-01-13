Police: Boone County Student Makes Threats, Extra Security at Western Boone Junior-Senior High School

BOONE COUNTY, Ind.–There is extra security at Western Boone Junior-Senior High School in Boone County. Police say a student made threats against other students, teachers, and staff members this week.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says one student told school leaders that another student was making threats against them. That student came forward Thursday.

“The reporting student advised concerning statements of harm to the school were sent to them by another student. Those statements named one juvenile student, 2 teachers, and an administrator as victims of harm. All victims have been notified of the harmful statements against them and have been provided resources. At this time, the nature and validity of the statements are under investigation by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division,” said Boone County Sheriff Tony Harris in a press release Friday morning.

Those messages were sent through SnapChat and phone messaging.

The Western Boone Community School Corporation says that student is not allowed to attend school or school-related activities.

The student and the student’s family have been provided with mental health resources by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Extra security will be provided at the school until the investigation is complete.