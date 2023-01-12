Classified Documents Found at Biden’s Home; McCarthy Calls it Another “Faux Pas”

WASHINGTON, D.C.–President Biden is insisting he takes classified materials seriously after documents were found at his Delaware home and former office. He said a small number of documents were found in storage areas in his home, as well as a private office in Washington, DC.

He added his lawyers immediately notified the DOJ to take possession of the documents once they were found. Biden says he is fully cooperating with the Justice Department’s review.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says the incident is another “faux pas” by the Biden administration and questioned why the discovery of documents just before the midterm elections was kept secret. He said the Biden administration applies the law unequally based on political beliefs, referring to the FBI’s raid on former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate to retrieve classified materials.