A Man Shot And Killed Near I-65 In Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A man was shot and killed in Greenwood Wednesday evening.

It happened near I-65 and County Line Road around 6:30 when State Police say a man and a woman inside a white work van were shot at by an unknown suspect.

Troopers believe the pair were targeted by whoever was shooting. Greenwood Police Officers, along with the Greenwood Fire Department were the first to arrive, they found a man, Richard Hamilton, 43, of Indianapolis, in the passenger seat of the van who was unresponsive.

With no suspect in custody, troopers also do not know why the shooting happened. they are asking for any witnesses who may have seen what happened to come forward.

Detectives are asking anyone with dash cameras, who were in the area of I-65 and County Line Road in Greenwood, Indiana around 6:20 – 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to review their cameras and contact the Indiana State Police at 317-899-8577.