Buttigieg: Still Working On Cause Of “Glitch” In FAA System

WASHINGTON–There was a glitch in the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) system Wednesday that led to thousands of flight delays across the United States. Transportation Secretary and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg says it is up to his department to clean things up.

“When there’s a problem with a government system, we’re going to own it, we’re going to find it, and we’re going to fix it,” said Buttigieg shortly after the system was fully restored and travel resumed its normal operations.

He says there is no indication to believe it was a cyberattack.

“We’re not prepared to rule that out. There hasn’t been any indication of that. The FBI and FAA are looking closely at that,” said Buttigieg.

Buttigieg says the system is periodically updated and upgraded, although he wonders if the system is efficient enough moving forward.

“Is everything set up for what we know is going to be a period of continued change and continued rising demand and pressure? We also have to make sure we know everything there is to understand about the situation so that something like that never happens again,” said Buttigieg.

Buttigieg would like to see layers of protection get added.

Republicans have criticized Buttigeg. Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton said Buttigieg “was never remotely qualified for this role.” Texas Congressman Troy Nehls asked if Buttigieg was “on vacation again.”