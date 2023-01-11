Mother and Boyfriend Hurt in Random Park Stabbing

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Two people were stabbed by a homeless man while at the Centennial Park in Lafayette. Police say that it was a random stabbing and the two victims are in stable condition.

The stabbing took place Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m. A mother, 25-year-old Caycie Stantz, went to the park with her boyfriend, 26-year-old Joseph Hughes, and her children to the park. While they were there, a homeless man – who Stantz did not know – came up to her and stabbed her in the neck.

Hughes jumped in to help, and in the struggle against the suspect he was stabbed in the leg. Police say that the children were not hurt during the incident.

The suspect ran off before police could arrive. LPD later arrested the man near Centennial Park around 14th and Hartford Streets.

The two victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect was identified as 37-year-old Travion Barbee. Police say that he refused to speak with police when questioned on a motive for the attack.

Barbee was charged with two counts each of Aggravated Battery and Criminal Recklessness.