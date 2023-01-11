Elon Musk Sets Guinness World Record for Most Money Lost

Elon Musk is now officially a world record holder. He now holds the Guinness World Record for losing the most amount of money of any person in history.

Guinness confirmed the record after Forbes reported that the Tesla and Twitter CEO has lost a total of $182 billion, although other sources suggest that he could have actually lost around $200 billion.

His net worth plummeted from a peak of $320 billion in 2021 to $138 billion as of January 2023.

The previous holder of the record was Korean-Japanese investor and Softbank CEO Masoyishi Son, who had lost $58.6 billion.

Musk’s loss of wealth was mostly due to the drop of Tesla shares, which lost roughly 65 percent of their value during the company’s worst year on record.

Musk wasn’t the only one to lose a fortune in 2022. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos lost $80 billion which would have given him the “largest loss” title if it weren’t for Musk. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was not too far behind with a total loss of $78 billion.

According to Forbes, the wealth of billionaires across the globe dropped by nearly $2 trillion in 2022.