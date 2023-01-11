ISP: Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest for Guns and Drugs

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — A man from South Bend was arrested by state police for keeping drugs, a gun, and lying about his identity to police.

ISP says that a moving violation started the incident early Monday morning around 3:20 a.m. The state trooper pulled over a silver Chevrolet on the Toll Road, around a mile west of the Elkhart Exit.

When the trooper spoke to the three people in the car, they noticed that a gun was laying on the floorboard. The driver first provided an ID to the trooper, but it was fake. The man was actually identified as 36-year-old George Gandy.

The false ID and other information at the traffic stop led to state troopers searching the car. The handgun found on the floor had an extended magazine and two other handguns were found in the search.

Troopers found plastic bags with around 36.7 grams of – what is believed to be – methamphetamine. With the drugs, police also found pills that were controlled substances, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia.

While two of the passengers in the car were let go from the scene, the driver, Gandy, was arrested.

Gandy was arrested for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia.