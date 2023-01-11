Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Discharged From Hospital

BUFFALO, NY— The Buffalo Bills say their safety Damar Hamlin is out of the hospital.

Hamlin was admitted to the Buffalo General Medical Center on Monday after leaving the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The Bills safety suffered cardiac arrest in a game against the Bengals on Monday Night Football last week. He was released Wednesday morning. Doctors said Hamlin can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills.

Teams around the league honored Hamlin this past weekend with moments of celebration and his number three being colored in Bills’ red at the 30-yard-line on the fields.