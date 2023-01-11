ISP: Linton Man Arrested; Handguns, Drugs Found in Sullivan County Traffic Stop

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind.–A man from Linton was arrested for having handguns and drugs during a traffic stop in Sullivan County on Tuesday.

State police say they stopped the driver of a 2003 Buick for an equipment violation Tuesday night around 9:40 on a county road. They identified the driver as Barry St. John, 66, of Linton.

“During conversation with St. John, criminal indicators were detected, and a search of the vehicle was conducted. Trooper Austin Robertson of the Putnamville State Police Post discovered methamphetamine, marijuana, heroin, LSD, and two handguns,” said State Police in a press release issued Wednesday morning.

They say Linton also showed signs of impairment. He refused to take a field sobriety test and a certified test. They conducted a background check on Linton and found that he had been convicted of a felony, which does not allow him to have a gun.

St. John was taken to the Sullivan County Jail where he is currently being detained.

The charges against St. John are as follows:

-Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony

-Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance, Level 6 Felony (2 counts)

-Serious Violent Felon in Possession of Firearm, Level 4 Felony (2 counts)

-Operating Vehicle While Intoxicated (refusal), Class A Misdemeanor

-Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor