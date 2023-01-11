FAA Computer Software Slowly Coming Back Online

NATION WIDE — A massive computer outage hit the Federal Aviation Administration Wednesday morning, impacting thousands of flights scheduled throughout the United States.

The FAA says it still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system and is making some progress. The grounds order has been lifted and flights are slowly getting back on track. President Joe Biden was briefed earlier this morning, says Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. She says there’s no evidence of a cyberattack at this time.

Still no word on when the Notice to Air Missions system will be completely operational.

Be sure to check your flight status if you are leaving out of Indianapolis today.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.