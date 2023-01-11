Bucshon Not Happy with Biden Energy Policies

WASHINGTON — He’s not happy with the Biden Administration’s energy plans, and he says it’s time for Congress to explore other energy solutions.

Republican Dr. Larry Bucshon of Indiana told the Energy and Commerce Committee roundtable Tuesday President Biden’s “anti-energy” policies have hurt Hoosiers in small towns and big cities.

“For the past two years, Hoosiers in southwest and west central Indiana have experienced high energy costs,” Bucshon said Tuesday, “these high costs have impacted businesses across my district. Farmers, manufacturers, electricity providers, and small businesses on Main Street have all paid the price of the Biden Administration’s flawed approach to energy.”

A report from research firm Rhodium Group estimates the United States’ greenhouse gas emissions rose by 1.3-percent in 2022. That’s close to pre-pandemic levels, which shows President Biden’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50-percent by 2030 is still out of arms reach.

“One of the things people tell me all the time in my staff is that abundant, reliable energy supply here in the United States is critical for their lives to keep costs down not only just the energy directly but all of the indirect costs,” said Bucshon.

President Biden spent some of his time in Mexico talking to other world leaders about clean energy.