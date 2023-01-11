Police Officer Shot In Lawrence Tuesday Evening

LAWRENCE, Ind. — A police officer was shot in the leg overnight in Lawrence.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near 46th Street and Post Road in the small city on the east side of Indianapolis. Cmdr. Tracy Cantrall with Lawrence Police said that police officers were serving a warrant in regards to an area they’d been called to before about people firing gunshots at homes.

“There were two individuals in the home,” Cantrell said. “Officers surrounded the house and one of the individuals exited the rear of the home.”

That’s when Cantrell said that gunshots were fired. One shot by the man who came out of the home hit an officer in the leg. Other officers fired back at the man killing him. The other man inside the home was taken alive.

Cantrell said the officer who was shot was taken to the hospital after having a tourniquet applied to his leg.

He has since been released from the hospital after being treated. That officer has been with the Lawrence Police Department for about three years, said Cantrell.