Infant’s Death is Not an Accident

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a child died Sunday following an incident on North Linwood Avenue.

Officers went to an apartment Sunday morning after learning of an unresponsive infant. The 7-month-old was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Child Abuse detectives began investigating, and the Marion County Coroner’s Office found that the infant’s death was intentional.

The official cause has been deemed “non-accidental trauma.” Specific details were not provided.

If you know anything about this, please reach out to Detective Alisha Bernhardt at the IMPD Child Abuse Office or contact Crime Stoppers.

Detective Alisha Bernhardt

Alisha.Bernhardt@Indy.gov

317-327-3330