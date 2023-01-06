Tribute Artists to Honor Elvis’ Birthday

INDIANAPOLIS — American singer, performer, and cultural icon Elvis Presley was born 88 years ago on January 8th. In honor of his birthday, tribute artists will be performing at the Old National Centre.

The so-called “King of Rock and Roll” is known for many reasons, including his unique stage presence and enduring heartthrob status. His numerous hits include “Jailhouse Rock,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” and “Hound Dog.”

In the Egyptian Room at the Old National Centre, tribute artists will be taking the stage starting at 7 p.m. to celebrate the late legend on the day of his birth. You can get tickets online here.

Projects and films like Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” (2022) have continued to keep the singer fresh in the public’s mind. If you would like to learn more about the man, click here.