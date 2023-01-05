Cori Bush and Other Left Leaders Disapprove new GOP House Speaker Nominee

Republicans are still looking for a House Speaker nominee. Kevin McCarthy came up short on the ballot 6 times Wednesday, leaving the House to enter its third day of the new Congress without a GOP leader.

McCarthy isn’t the only representative up for the role, several Republicans have thrown out other names as well including Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan. Lauren Boebert, R-CO and Chip Roy, R-TX are the latest to nominate Florida Republican Rep. Byron Donalds during Wednesday’s session.

Roy discussed Donalds qualifications during his nomination speech noting him as a “dear friend, a solid conservative and, most importantly, a family man.” Donalds’ website says he is “a Trump supporting, liberty loving, pro-life, pro-2nd Amendment black man.”

It was pointed out by Roy that Donalds nomination alongside the Democrats nomination for Hakeem Jeffries, is making history. “For the first time in history, there have been two Black Americans placed in nomination for speaker of the House.” This statement prompted a standing ovation from every person in the room. However, the clapping ceased from the Democrats when Roy followed up his statement with a Martin Luther King, Jr. quote.

“However, we do not seek to judge people by the color of their skin, but rather the content of their character.”

This comment wasn’t as popular as you can hear several members of the Democratic Party groan in disapproval. One of the representatives dismissive of Roy was Cori Bush, tweeting out Donalds is nothing but a prop to the GOP.

“FWIW, @BryonDonalds is not a historic candidate for Speaker. He is a prop. Despite being Black, he supports a policy agenda intent on upholding and perpetuating white supremacy. His name being in the mix is not progress—it’s pathetic.”

Tony Katz says this is just another example of how the left is consistently hypocritical.

“If you’re black and conservative, they believe you’re not really black- and they are allowed to say so. I don’t know how that happened. They don’t get held accountable by their own party or the media apparatus… but it is outright bigotry.”

Until the Republicans can agree on a Speaker, lawmakers cannot be sworn in, staff cannot be hired, and the GOP’s legislative agenda cannot move forward. The third day of voting continues Thursday.