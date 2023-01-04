DeSantis Sworn in for Second Term as Florida’s Governor

Ron DeSantis was sworn for a second term as Florida’s Governor after beating Democratic opponent Charlie Crist by a wide margin of 59 percent. The swearing-in ceremony took place outside the historic state capitol in Tallahassee on Tuesday.

During his inauguration speech on Tuesday, DeSantis addressed national issues such as immigration and inflation as well as highlighting his own plans for the state.

DeSantis also criticized Democrats for their policies during the COVID-19 pandemic, but did not name President Joe Biden or any other lawmaker.

“Florida’s success has been made more difficult by the floundering federal establishment in Washington, D.C.,” said DeSantis. “It wields its authority through a sprawling, unaccountable, and out-of-touch bureaucracy that does not act on behalf of us, but instead looms over us and imposes its will upon us.”

He also denounced woke ideology, saying that “We seek normalcy not philosophical lunacy. We will not allow reality, facts and truth to become optional. We will never surrender to the woke mob. Florida is where woke goes to die.”

The inauguration speech came as House Republicans met in Washington D.C., divided from within but tasked with electing a new House speaker for the next two years.

DeSantis was joined by Attorney General Ashley Moody, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez in being sworn in for second four-year terms. The only office to experience a change on Tuesday involved former Senate President Wilton Simpson, a Republican who was sworn in to replace Democrat Nikki Fried as agriculture commissioner.