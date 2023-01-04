Three Arrests for Fort Wayne Shooting Tuesday Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Three men have been arrested for a shooting Tuesday night that killed one person and critically wounded another.

Fort Wayne Police say they’ve arrest three suspects, two 23-year-olds Raphael Brown and Swanyea Taylor, and a 31-year-old Rashun Carter. Police believe that they’re responsible for Tuesday night’s shooting.

The shooting happened around 7:00p.m. by South Anthony Boulevard and Simons Street. Police arrived to find a man and a woman seriously wounded from gunshots in a crashed car. Bullet holes were found on the car and nearby buildings.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, but the man in the car had to be rushed to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

All three of the suspects are charged for the murder of the woman, attempted murder of the man, and criminal recklessness.