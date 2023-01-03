State Trooper Helps with Medical Emergency, Then Makes Drug Arrest

DALEVILLE, Ind. — While responding to a medical emergency just outside of Daleville, state police say they’ve arrested a woman for drug possession.

Sunday afternoon around 4:30, an Indiana State Trooper found a car pulled to the side of the state road 67 and discovered that a woman in the passenger seat was having a medical emergency.

The trooper called in for an ambulance, then gave medical attention to the woman in need until help could arrive. Once it did, the trooper began to speak to the other woman who was in the car.

Police say that the woman, Amber Swindle, had an active warrant for her arrest for charges related to possessing drug paraphernalia.

Searching the vehicle, the trooper found heroin, syringes, and more drug paraphernalia to add to her previous charges.

Swindle charges are 10 counts of possession of hypodermic needles, possession of a narcotic, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.