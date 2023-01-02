NWS: Expect Rainy Tuesday with “Near-Record Warmth”

INDIANAPOLIS--Rain will make its way through much of Indiana Monday and Tuesday along with unusually warm temperatures.

“We’re going to have near-record warmth for early January. Tuesday will be the warmest day. The high could be 66 and other highs across central Indiana could be in the mid-60s and reach a record high,” said Alex McGinnis, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

McGinnis doesn’t expect severe weather, but you will hear the occasional “rumble of thunder.”

“The rain could be heavy at times Monday night. On Tuesday, there will be some more soaking rain. There won’t be snow or ice, though,” said McGinnis.

McGinnis says things will start to cool down later.

“Finally on Wednesday, things will start falling back down to seasonal levels as the cold front passes through,” said McGinnis.

By Thursday, most places in Indiana will see temperatures drop into the 30s.