Evansville Murderer Surrenders to Police

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Evansville Police say they have arrested a murderer after he surrendered himself to police Sunday.

Around 1:00 in the morning, Evansville police were called by Brandon Schaefer saying that he killed someone and gave the location of the body.

Another person, who had contact with Schaefer, called police to say he had shot a person and threatened to kill himself.

Police officers went to the location, a creek behind the Showplace Cinemas at North Park in Evansville, and found a man’s body and a gun in the water.

At Schaefer’s home, he surrendered to police and admitted that he shot the victim in the head, but didn’t know who the man was. Schaefer was charged for the murder and was taken to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center.