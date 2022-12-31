Officer-Involved Shooting Leaves Three on Administrative Leave

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after officers shot a man early Saturday morning.

Officers went to North Oxford Street after learning that there was an unknown car in someone’s driveway. When they arrived, they say they saw an armed man seemingly asleep in the driver’s seat.

A press release from IMPD says the officers announced their presence. Soon, three officers fired shots, hitting the man.

He was taken to Methodist Hospital in stable condition by Indy’s Emergency Medical Services. No one else was hurt.

The officers who fired the shots have been placed on administrative leave while IMPD investigates. At least some of those present had been wearing body cameras during the shooting.

Police later told WISH TV that the person who initially called police actually did know the person in their driveway. Additional information about why the man was shot has not yet been released.

If you know anything about this, please call the IMPD Homicide Office, or contact Crime Stoppers.

IMPD Contact Information:

Officer: Detective Chris Craighill

Phone: 317-327-3475

Email: Chris.Craighill@indy.gov