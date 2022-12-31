A Hoosier Mom Guilty of Child Neglect

FORT WAYNE — A Fort Wayne woman will be sentenced in February after pleading guilty to child neglect.

38-year-old Emily Tudor pled guilty Friday to multiple crimes, including Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. More than a year ago, police found her baby dead in her arms.

Police made the discovery at a hotel where Tudor and her four kids were staying. She had been on a drug binge and had meth in her system. However, she told officers that she did not use drugs around her children.

She will be sentenced on February 10th.