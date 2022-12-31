IFD Responds to Warehouse Fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis firefighters were called to a warehouse on Shelby Street that had caught fire Saturday morning.

The 15,000 square foot warehouse is part of the Indianapolis Industrial Center recycling plant. About 75 firefighters were present, with the fire considered “under control” at 9:42 a.m.

Rita Reith, Battalion Chief and head of Media Relations for the Indianapolis Fire Department, announced in a press release that the fire has been ruled “accidental.” It was likely started by a 5th wheel parked inside the building.

While the exact cause of the fire is unknown, the blaze might have been due to an electrical problem.

No one was hurt during the fire.