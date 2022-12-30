Two People Shot, Another Injured in the Span of an Hour in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS-Three people were injured in Indianapolis in the span of an hour from Thursday night into early Friday morning.
In the first incident, police responded to a report of a shooting near West Morris Street and South Belmont Avenue shortly before 11:30 p.m. A person was found with a gunshot wound and rushed to a hospital. That person is in stable condition.
About 10 minutes later, IMPD sent officers to the 5200 block of Plum Drive, near Mann and West Southport roads. They said the man who was shot in this incident is seriously injured at a hospital.
Then around 12:20 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of West 35th Street, near Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Street and West 38th Street.
They later determined that the victim had trauma, but that trauma was not the result of a gunshot wound. That person is in stable condition
IMPD is searching for suspects in all of these shootings. If you have any information, be sure call IMPD or Crimestoppers.