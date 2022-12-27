Intoxicated Driver Takes Car Onto Frozen Canal, Breaks Through Ice Christmas Night

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was arrested Christmas night after driving intoxicated onto the canal in downtown Indianapolis and broke through ice plunging into frigidly cold water.

Indy firefighters were called about the car in the water shortly after 11:00 PM. Divers went in to search the car and found no one inside.

But, they were able to find the driver, Bianka Gleason, who told the cops her GPS took her onto the canal. She was able to drive on the frozen water of the canal before the ice broke and the car sank.

Turns out Gleason was intoxicated and is now charged with OWI.