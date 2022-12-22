ISP: Vital Web & Phone Winter Storm Resources

STATEWIDE — If you want updates on road conditions, don’t bother your local police dispatch.

Sergeant Glen Fifield with Indiana State Police says local police dispatch lines need to stay open for any true, life-threatening emergencies on the road. If you want the latest info on road closures, plow cameras, traffic cameras or accidents, you have a few other options.

“Use the online resources as much as possible,” says Sgt. Fifield, “and that means going to 511-IN-dot-org. That’s 511-IN-dot.org.”

You can also download the official Indiana Department of Transportation mobile app or call 1-800-261-7623.

“If you make a decision to travel, it could potentially be a life and death situation where you become stranded and first responders aren’t able to get to you,” says Fifield.

From Indiana State Police: “If you decide that you absolutely must travel, please take extra precautions as your decision could have life or death consequences if first responders can’t reach you in time. Pack blankets, water, snacks, jumper cables, full tank of gas, washer solvent, flashlight(s), batteries, etc. The list could go on and on.

If you can delay travel until the storm clears and conditions improve, that would be recommended.”