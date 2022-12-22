Ukrainian President Zelensky Visits U.S.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the US on Wednesday, where he was hosted by President Joe Biden at the White House and gave a speech before a joint meeting of Congress.

It was his first visit to the US since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

During his speech, Zelensky thanked U.S. lawmakers for sending military support to Ukraine while vowing to win the war and also making the case for more aid.

“Financial assistance is also critically important, and I would like to thank you, thank you very much, thank you for both financial packages you have already provided us with and the ones you may be willing to decide on. Your money is not charity. It’s an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way,” said Zelensky during his speech, “Russia, Russia could stop its aggression, really, it if wanted to, but you can speed up our victory. I know it. And it, it will prove to any potential aggressor that no one can succeed in breaking national borders, no one committing atrocities and reigning over people against their will. It would be naïve to wait for steps towards peace from Russia, which enjoys being a terrorist state. Russians are still poisoned by the Kremlin.”

According to the Department of Defense, the United States has given $21.2 billion to Ukraine since the war began.

In the coming days, Congress could approve another $44.9 billion in Ukraine-related funding as part of its 2023 fiscal year spending package.