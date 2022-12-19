Indy Public Library Scraps Previous CEO Search, Starts Over with New Plan

INDIANAPOLIS — The search for a new Indianapolis Public Library Chief Executive Officer has been anything but simple. Now, the board of trustees are ready to restart their search.

Monday, the board announced it will name an interim head of the Indianapolis Public Library, whose sole focus is to help with the search for a permanent CEO. In a press release, board chair Judge Jose Salinas says this decision is based on many factors, including community reaction to the previously named CEO, creating a more fair and balanced search criteria, and the apparent discovery of a “leak” from within.

Judge Salinas says during the last search process, which led to the appointment of Dr. Gabriel Morley, someone who want to “influence” the results of the CEO search leaked “sensitive” HR-related. It was such a serious leak, according to the press release, that an entirely new search process is necessary.

Salinas says this interim head will be someone with experience is helping large organizations transition from one leader to another, and that a permanent CEO will be considered from a group of new and old candidates. Salinas said in the statement, “this interim leader’s top priority will be to listen to the voices of all our dedicated library staff and our patrons and ensure all are heard.”

Dr. Morley turned down the job as Indianapolis Public Library CEO after protests on the steps of the downtown Indianapolis library branch. Community members said Dr. Morley was not “one of them” and that the board was creating distrust. The protesters were in favor of Nichelle Hayes, who had served as interim CEO for a few months.

“It’s incredibly frustrating to find ourselves in this situation,” Salinas said, “but based on what we’ve learned, we cannot knowingly move forward under these conditions. Based on what the board is hearing from multiple constituencies, we believe the only way to bring about the healing our community needs is to identify and install a new CEO through a fair and untainted process.”