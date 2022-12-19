Listen Live
For the third time, Carmel Christkindlmarkt is tops in the nation

Carmel has become a major tourism attraction in the holiday season and once again the city is recognized nationally. Carmel Christkindlmarkt was named Best Holiday Market in the USA.

The Carmel Christkindlmarkt has been voted Best Holiday Market in the USA Today 10Best competition for the third time. A panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote. Additionally, the market has been recognized previously as the top Christmas market in the state of Indiana by Taste of Home Magazine in 2017, and it was named a top holiday market by Fox News in 2021.

Bringing a bit of Saxony, Germany to Indiana, The Carmel Christkindlmarkt features the only Glühwein Pyramid in the U.S., standing 33 feet tall with more than 3,000 lights.

The annual Carmel Christkindlmarkt comes complete with traditional food, music, and holiday treats. “Christkindlmarkt” literally translates to “Christ Child Market”.

This open-air holiday market was founded as a nonprofit organization in 2017 with support from the City of Carmel and Mayor James Brainard. The market has attracted over 1 million visitors since its opening in 2017.

The market is located at 10 Carter Green in Carmel between The Palladium and The Tarkington Theater.

Hours for the remainder of the season are:

Dec 19-23 (Mon-Fri): 11 am – 9 pm

Dec 24 (Sat): 11 am – 4 pm

Closed on Christmas Day

Dec 26-30 (Mon-Fri): 11 am – 9 pm

The top 10 winners in the category Best Holiday Market are :

  1. Carmel Christkindlmarkt – Carmel, Indiana
  2. Bethlehem Christkindlmarkt – Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
  3. Denver Christkindlmarket – Denver, Colorado
  4. Christmas In The Village – Mount Blanchard, Ohio
  5. Old World Christmas Market – Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin
  6. Downtown Holiday Market – Washington DC
  7. Georgetown Christmas Market – Georgetown, Colorado
  8. Christkindlmarket Chicago – Chicago, Illinois
  9. Kerstmarkt – Holland, Michigan
  10. Nutcracker Market – Houston, Texas

 

 

 

