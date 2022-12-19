Police: Two Teenagers Killed in Tipton County Crash

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind.--Two teenagers were killed in a crash in Tipton County Sunday morning.

Investigators say the crash happened at the intersection of State Road 19 and Division Rd just after 2. That is 42 miles north of Indianapolis.

Tipton County Coroner Bob Nichols says they were both traveling in a smart car when the driver lost control and the car rolled over. Both of them were thrown out of the car.

Police have identified the teenagers as Connor Gavin Petro, 18, of Sheridan and Adam Michael Gordon Johnson, 17, of Kokomo. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

They are working to figure out what caused the crash. While they are not sure of the exact cause, they believe the driver may have been going too fast.