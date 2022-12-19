Purdue-NW Faculty Plan No-Confidence Vote If Chancellor Doesn’t Resign

HAMMOND, Ind. — Despite school trustees accepting an apology from Purdue Northwest Chancellor Thomas Keon, the school’s faculty senate is calling for Keon to resign.

Keon made off-the-cuff remarks at the school’s commencement on December 10th in which he seemed to mock an Asian language. Now eight members of the faculty senate’s executive committee are demanding Keon step down.

Keon apologized for the unplanned comment, saying it was offensive and insensitive. The Purdue University board of trustees accepted Keon’s apology.

However, both the faculty senate and the American Association of University Professors say that Keon’s apology is “insufficient” and plan a no-confidence vote if he doesn’t resign.