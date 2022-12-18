Multiple Shootings Overnight on Sunday into the Morning

INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple shootings overnight and early Sunday kept Indianapolis Metropolitan Police busy over the weekend.

IMPD says that 7 people were shot from the different incidents, three people managed to take themselves to the hospital before police were notified.

Police responded to the first shooting at an east side Marathon gas station on Rural and 10th streets. They say that the victim is in stable condition.

Then police responded to the south side Keeneland Crest apartment complex. They say one person was shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

IMPD was called to a walk-in gunshot victim at Methodist hospital, but arrived to find two victims there. They say that the victims were able to get to the hospital separately, but were unable to give a location of where the shooting took place. No word on their condition was given.

Another shooting victim walked into a hospital, St. Francis, in an unknown condition. Police say that the shooting happened on South Girls School Road and West Morris Street, by the Target distribution center.

IMPD then said they found a person shot on North Shadeland Road, but the shooting actually took place at a Marathon gas station on 16th and N Ritter Avenue. Police originally reported the person as a gunshot victim in stable condition, but corrected themselves by saying the victim was only injured by a pellet gun.

The last victim was shot at a home on Indy’s far-east side later Sunday morning. Police say the home was on Catalina Drive, and they took the victim to Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition.

Police say that aggravated assault detectives are investigation all these shootings, but have not announced any arrests or suspects. IMPD urges anyone with information in the shootings to speak up and contact police.