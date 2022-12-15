Helping a Homeless Man in the Community

INDIANAPOLIS — The holiday season often represents a time of comfort and community, and recently, a local business and its supporters helped get a homeless man off the streets.

MOTW Coffee and Pastries staff wanted to raise $5,000 to help James Tooley, so they posted their goal on Instagram. Soon, they managed to surpass their goal in a major way, raising about $15,000.

Tooley had been living near the shop on East 82nd Street. He says he struggled after losing his hotel maintenance job and, by extension, his place of residence.

WISH TV reports that the coffee shop has purchased items like clothes and a bike to help the man, who is now staying at a hotel. He says he has a job interview planned with a company for which he worked in the past.