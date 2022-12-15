Trump Reveals Digital Trading Card Collection

Former President Donald Trump made a “major announcement” on Thursday and it had absolutely nothing to do with his return to Twitter or his efforts to boost his presidential campaign like many people anticipated.

On his social media platform Truth Social, Trump announced the launch of his new digital trading card line.

“My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here!” Trump wrote in his Truth Social post. “These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting.”

The cards, one of which features Trump dressed as a superhero, are essentially non-fungible tokens (NFTs) collected digitally on computers or phones.

The cards will be available for $99 and according to Trump, they “would make a great Christmas gift.”