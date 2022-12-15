Indianapolis Man Found Guilty of Murder of Gaming Facilitator Outside Gas Station in 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A jury has found an Indianapolis man guilty of murdering a 30-year-old man in 2020 in a gaming tent outside a gas station on the city’s northwest side.

Walter Stein died at a hospital shortly after the shooting.

Brandon W.M. McCormick, 25, was found guilty Monday of the October 2020 murder outside the gas station on West 38th Street just east of I-465 interchange, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. McCormick is scheduled to be sentenced Jan.13 in Marion Superior Court 32.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department had reported its officers were sent about 7 p.m. Oct. 22, 2022, to the Marathon gas station at 3801 N. High School Road.

During a two-day trial, investigators said McCormick had become upset after losing more than $1,000 in the gaming tent in the gas station parking lot and shot and killed Stein, who was facilitating the games, according to the prosecutor’s office. Surveillance video showed McCormick at the gas station hours before the shooting, where witnesses stated he made threats. A witness also saw McCormick him at the crime scene during the shooting.

Police later searched “McCormick’s property” and found guns plus ammunition matching the cartridge cases found at the gas station shooting, the prosecutor’s office says.