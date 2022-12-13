Drug Dealer on PCP Sentenced for Police Chase

INDIANAPOLIS — A drug dealer, high on drugs and armed, now faces prison for over a decade after his sentencing for a police chase.

The man, 48-year-old Carl Young Jr., was sentenced on Tuesday to 14 years in prison for pleading guilty to drug trafficking, being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In a press release, IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said, “This armed drug trafficker severely injured two innocent people as he sped away from police with utter disregard for human life,” said U.S. Attorney Myers “I commend the outstanding first responders who undoubtably saved lives at the scene of the crash and protected the public by arresting a dangerous criminal. The serious sentence imposed today will protect the public from further crimes by Mr. Young, and demonstrates that our office will work closely with our local and federal partners to make our communities safer.”

Court documents say the incident happened early morning February 16th, right after midnight, when IMPD were called to Thaddeus Street. There, a woman said her vehicle was stolen and pointed police officers of the alley it was at. That’s when Young, a felon with five prior convictions, sped away the vehicle from police. Going almost 80 mph, he ran a stop sign and crashed into another car on Minnesota and State Streets.

The crash launched the driver and passenger out of the car that was hit, trapping the driver under that vehicle while ejecting the passenger onto the sidewalk.

IMPD officers managed to lift the vehicle to free the driver that was stuck, while taking both the victims to the hospital in critical condition.

After the crash Young tried to run away again and crashed into the back of a police vehicle, but he was soon surrounded. Police arrested Young to discover he was high on Phencyclidine (PCP) and had two shotgun shells along with a loaded shotgun in the passenger seat. In his backpack was 26 grams of crack cocaine and around 6 pounds of marijuana.