From an Attempted Murder to a Standoff with Richmond Police

RICHMOND, Ind. — After trying to kill a woman, one man from Richmond was arrested following a standoff with police Monday.

Around 2:45p.m. police responded to the call from a woman, saying that she hiding in an outbuilding from her boyfriend who shot his gun at her. The woman was hit once, but said that her boyfriend shot multiple times at her.

Only minutes later deputies arrived to her in cover, then found her boyfriend, 58-year-old Anthony Alexander.

The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

At first, Alexander complied with police commands, but soon ran into his home, believed to still be armed with a gun.

A Richmond S.W.A.T. team arrived to try to negotiate with Alexander through a loudspeaker and a phone. They were able to speak, but Alexander still refused to cooperate.

Hours later, using less-than-lethal techniques, the Alexander was arrested.

In a press release Sheriff Randy Retter said, “The circumstances of the incident are unfortunate. I am however thankful for the safe outcome. All of the agencies that responded to the scene, and the dispatchers who were a microphone away, did a fantastic job. Wayne County is fortunate to have such dedicated individuals keeping our communities safe.”

Alexander was taken to jail and charged with attempted murder, strangulation, intimidation, criminal recklessness, domestic battery with a deadly weapon.